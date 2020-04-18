Man threw breeze block at police station in lockdown 'cry for help'

A Belfast man repeatedly threw a breeze block at a police station sanger as a “cry for help” because he cannot cope with the lockdown, a judge heard on Saturday.

Appearing at Belfast Magistrates Court on videolink from a police station, 39-year-old Raymond Neill pleaded guilty to a single count of criminal damage.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that just before 10am on Friday morning, Neill “repeatedly threw a breeze block at the window of the front sanger” at Newtownabbey police station.

“There was some damage... there are some scraps and chips but they’re extremely durable,” said the lawyer.

Neill, from Queen Victoria Gardens in Belfast, was arrested and told police during interviews that “he was depressed and wanted to be arrested and that it was better than throwing a brick at someone.”

Defence solicitor Darren Duncan told the court the incident was a “cry for help - he has struggled with the lock down.”

He said that with “significant mental health issues,” Neill simply “can’t cope with life” as he is scared of contracting Covid-19.

“He went to the police station to try to get their attention and he certainly did get their attention,” said Mr Duncan adding that while solicitors “always have to act in a clients best interests” by urging the least possible sentence to be imposed, “he needs a short period of time to collect his thoughts.”

Imposing a four month jail term, District Judge Mark McGarrity said he was giving credit for Neill’s guilty plea.