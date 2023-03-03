Man to face trial over multiple murder attempts in Lurgan

Forensic and PSNI officers investigate following the incident in Lurgan last year. Pic: Alan Lewis — © Photopress Belfast

A Co Armagh man has been ordered to stand trial accused of three counts of attempted murder following a stabbing spree in Lurgan.

Ben John Gibson (20) appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court today via video link from a mental health facility at Hydebank, confirming that he understood the charges against him.

Gibson, from Glenfield Road in Lurgan, is accused of trying to kill three men and possessing a knife with intent to commit murder on April 11 last year.

Police said that shortly before 8.25pm, it was reported that one man in his 40s had been wounded after being stabbed in the Union Street area, while another aged in his 20s had been injured at Windsor Avenue.

The Ambulance Service said it received two calls at 20.23pm and 20.36pm and dispatched a crew to each scene. Both men were taken to hospital and Gibson was arrested in the Lurgan Park area.

In court on Friday, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against Gibson, which was conceded by his defence solicitor.

The accused was given the opportunity to comment on the charges and to call evidence on his behalf, but he declined.

Remanding Gibson back into custody, District Judge Bernie Kelly returned the case to Craigavon Crown Court for trial and scheduled the arraignment to be heard on April 25.

Speaking at the time of the incident, DUP MP Carla Lockhart said it was “a deeply traumatic experience for those injured and those who witnessed the incident”.

“I am thankful that those injured are receiving the assistance they require, and I trust they will make a full recovery,” she said.

“I would like to thank the local policing team and the public for their assistance in this matter. It certainly has been a traumatic time for all involved. I would like to pass on my best wishes to those injured.”