Man to face trial over theft of iPhones worth nearly £20k from Co Down retail park storeroom

An alleged burglar accused of stealing almost £20,000 worth of iPhones from a Co Down supermarket storeroom has been ordered to stand trial.

At Newry Magistrates’ Court today, 28-year-old Thomas Donohue confirmed he was aware of the two charges against him.

Originally from Dublin but with a bail address at Parkmore in Craigavon, Donohue is charged with burglary of a Tesco storeroom at the Boulevard Shopping Centre, Banbridge. It is claimed he stole iPhones worth £18,900.

He is also accused of driving dangerously on the Belfast Road in Newry on July 14 last year.

None of the facts were opened today, but a PSNI officer told the court when Donohue was first charged, a police interceptor call sign had flagged a black Mazda 3 as suspicious and that a neighbourhood call sign spotted it in the car park of the Boulevard Retail Park and kept it under observation.

Donohue, who was the driver, “became aware of the police and left” but was stopped a short distance away.

When the car was searched, a backpack containing multiple iPhones was retrieved. Police enquiries suggested Donohue and another man had been captured on Tesco’s CCTV allegedly breaking into a storeroom and using a backpack lifted from a nearby shelf to steal the devices.

A prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case to answer, which was conceded by defence counsel.

District Judge Eamon King freed Donohue on continuing bail and returned the case to Newry Crown Court with an arraignment set for May 23.