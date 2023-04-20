Man to stand trial for Co Down murder

Eamon O'Hanlon (pictured) was stabbed once in the chest outside a house in Gilford last May.

A man has been ordered to stand trial accused of stabbing a man to death in Co Down.

Appearing at Banbridge Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Newry, 26-year-old Frank McAlinden confirmed he was aware of the two charges against him, both arising from an incident last May 21.

McAlinden, originally from the Gilford area but appearing at court by video link from prison, is charged with the murder of Eamon O’Hanlon and possessing a weapon, namely a knife, with intent to commit murder.

The 37-year-old victim, known to friends as ‘Spud’, was stabbed once in the chest outside a house in Gilford last May.

Previous courts heard how police received a call from the ambulance service at around 2.55am that a man had suffered a serious stab wound.

Mr O’Hanlon was treated at the scene and rushed to hospital but he died from his injuries.

McAlinden, the court heard, handed himself in to Lurgan police station and “accepted responsibility for the offence and having stabbed Mr O’Hanlon once in the chest area ... which caused the fatal injury”.

The court was told he said to officer: “I am sorry — I didn’t mean for any of this to happen.”

In court on Thursday/today, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against the alleged killer, which was conceded by McAlinden’s defence counsel.

Although afforded the opportunity to comment on the charges and to call evidence to the court on his own behalf, McAlinden declined to say anything.

Remanding him back into custody and returning the case to Newry Crown Court for trial, District Judge Trevor Brown extended legal aid to allow a senior barrister to be instructed and scheduled the arraignment to be heard on May 18.