Man to stand trial for stalking and harassing woman ‘in public eye’

A 26-year-old man was today ordered to stand trial accused of stalking and harassing a woman “in the public eye.”

Standing in the dock of Newtownards Magistrates’ Court, Co Antrim man Aaron David Foster confirmed he was aware of the four charges against him.

Foster, from Mayfly Mews in Newtownabbey, faces two charges of stalking and two of harassing his alleged victim on dates covering a time span between May 21 and October 25 last year.

The defendant had also been charged with improper use of a telecommunication network and disclosing a private sexual image, so-called revenge porn, but those charges have been discontinued by the Public Prosecution Service after it emerged that no such sex tape even existed.

Previous courts have heard claims that Foster “developed some form of fixation” on the complainant who lives her life “in the public eye.”

There is a court-imposed reporting restriction granting the anonymity after a judge heard the proceedings against Foster was “affecting her job.”

In court today, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case for alleged stalker Foster to answer which was conceded by his defence lawyer.

Foster was told he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence to the court on his own behalf but he declined the opportunity.

Freeing Foster on continuing bail, District Judge Mark Hamill returned the case to Downpatrick Crown Court but did not schedule a date for the arraignment.