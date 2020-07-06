Man to stand trial over Seamus Conlon's death outside Belfast cemetery

A man is to stand trial over the death of an elderly mourner struck by a stolen car outside a west Belfast cemetery, a judge has ordered.

Seamus Conlon, 70, was fatally injured in the collision on the Whiterock Road on August 3 last year.

The pensioner was struck by a Vauxhall Vectra after leaving a funeral at the nearby City Cemetery.

Michael Patrick Loughran appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with causing Mr Conlon's death by dangerous driving.

The 33-year-old, with a previous address at Glenties Drive in the city, is also accused of aggravated vehicle taking causing injury or death and other motoring offences.

During the preliminary enquiry hearing Loughran, who appeared remotely from prison, declined to call witnesses or give evidence at this stage.

Defence barrister Sean O'Hare did not contest submissions that his client has a case to answer.

On that basis District Judge Fiona Bagnall granted a prosecution application to have the accused returned for Crown Court trial.

Loughran remains in custody, with his arraignment set to take place on a date to be fixed.