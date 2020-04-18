Man told partner he wanted her to 'die by his hand', court hears

An allegedly “controlling” and paranoid man accused of attacking his partner allegedly told her “wanted her to die by his hand,” a court heard on Saturday.

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court via videolink from Lurgan police station, 44-year-old Jason Veitch confirmed that he understood the four charges against him.

Veitch, who has been freed on bail to live at Oakdale in Ballygowan, was charged with causing actual bodily harm to his partner on April 16, assaulting her and threatening to kill her on April 11 and a further charge of assault on a date unknown between February 20 and March 10 this year.

Giving evidence to the court Constable Russell said he believed he could connect Veitch to each of the charges, adding that police were objecting to bail.

He conceded that while Veitch had a clear record, police felt the alleged victim was “extremely vulnerable” and feared that he would commit further offences and potentially “carry out his threat.”

A prosecuting lawyer recounted how the complainant fled the Portadown home she shared with Veitch on Thursday when he allegedly kicked her about the head after ordering her to “clean the fridge.”

That was the second time Veitch had allegedly assaulted her that day, said the lawyer who told the court that two hours beforehand, he had “head butted her to the left side of her head” during an argument over their three children.

When police went to her parents’ house, officer noted that she had “swelling and bruising” to her face.

“She disclosed further incidents of domestic abuse,” said the lawyer adding that the alleged victim had described her partner as “extremely controlling.”

By way of example, the lawyer said she told police that when she went to the shops, she had to produce a receipt and described how Veitch had placed CCTV cameras all around and inside their home which she felt was used to “keep tabs on her.”

In relation to the alleged incident on April 11, the lawyer revealed the woman was able to record the incident in a dictaphone which was in her pocket.

“He can be heard assaulting the injured party and the IP screaming and comments made that if she called the police he would stick a knife in her head,” said the lawyer adding that Veitch was also recorded threatening her that she would probably die of natural causes “but he would prefer it would be by his hand.”

Veitch also allegedly threatened her that he had “put the house in his name so when he killed her he would get everything.”

There had also been an alleged earlier incident when “he came into the kitchen in a temper and struck her on the head causing her to fall to the ground.”

Turning to aspects of control, the lawyer told the court the woman had claimed that all her benefits get paid into his account, “he controls all the money” that comes into the house and when they go out, “he makes her sit behind him in the car as she is, as he puts it, ‘scum’.”

“He has made her sleep in a dog bed,” claimed the lawyer.

Arrested and interviewed, Veitch “made no comment throughout.”

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Jarlath Fields told the court “its news to the defendant that he has been such a controlling character” during their 14 year relationship.

“The most important point is that he has no record whatsoever,” said Mr Fields who revealed that as former member of the security forces, Veitch suffers from PTSD and paranoia which was why he had installed CCTV cameras.

He submitted that despite police concerns, Veitch could be freed to live with his mother in Ballygowan with conditions put in place to keep him away from the complainant.

An additional factor, argued the lawyer, was that his GP had told Veitch that due to medical conditions, he needed to shield himself from Covid-19 risks for at least 12 weeks so there is “a grave concern of sending this man to Maghaberry.”

Freeing Veitch on his own bail of £300, District Judge Amanda Brady said she felt the leopard bail address “is sufficiently far away” but added there will be “strict conditions.”

As part of his bail conditions, Veitch is barred from contacting his partner “either directly or indirectly” and from entering Portadown.

She warned that “if he breaches bail and comes back in front of me, he won’t be getting back out, it will be a remand in custody,” declared the judge.

Judge Brady listed the case for mention on 15 May.