Man turned to burglary in "desperation", court hears

A 33-year-old man who turned to burglary when he became homeless has been for 15 months, but given time already served, he should be released if not immediately, within weeks.

Belfast Recorder Judge Stephen Fowler QC said on Friday, while he hoped Alan Michael McCarthy manages to find a bed when freed, he was sure his solicitor Pearse McDermott of McCann and McCann will "take every step, every opportunity" to try and secure him one.

The Belfast Crown Court judge was told that McCarthy had come north in the hope of finding a better life but ended up turning to crime "effectively in desperation".

Sentencing him Judge Fowler QC said while McCarthy became a burglar when unfortunately for him he was homeless and had difficulties, he should have approached the appropriate authorities for help.

However he added taking everything into account, particularly the considerable period already served in custody, together with his guilty pleas and not wasting the courts time, he was prepared to grant McCarthy considerable discount.

Prosecution counsel James Johnston told the court that McCarthy was successful only in two of his five commercial break-ins of restaurants, pubs clubs and coffee-shops around Belfast city centre.

Mr Johnston also reveled that when police eventually caught up with him in the early hours of November 4, 2019, he asked them: "How can it be burglary if you don't get anything?"

Defence counsel Luke Curran said that as a consequence of McCarthy becoming homeless after coming to Northern Ireland in the hope of things turning out better, he had nothing to sustain him.

"Effectively in desperation to get any hand to mouth existence he committed this string of offences," said Mr Curran.

While he added McCarthy had no justification for what he did, "he was at an all time low and had nothing to his name effectively".

McCarthy, of no fixed abode, who pleaded guilty to the five burglaries, will serve an additional 15 months on supervised license upon his release.