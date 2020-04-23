Man wanted over Prague businesswoman murder to fight extradition

Potocek appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court via video-link.

A 28-year-old man wanted in connection with the alleged murder of a Prague businesswoman is to fight extradition, a court in Belfast has been told.

Slovakian national Marek Potocek was detained at his Upper Darkely Road home in Keady, Co Armagh on Wednesday night.

He is being sought over the suspected kidnapping and murder of Jana Svobodova.

The entrepreneur disappeared under mysterious circumstances in July 2015.

Potocek appeared at Belfast Recorder's Court via vide-link from Lurgan PSNI station after officers executed a European Arrest Warrant issued last year in Slovakia.

During the preliminary extradition hearing a lawyer for the requesting state said it was an "accusation warrant".

Defence barrister Sean Mullan, instructed by Una Conway of Donnelly & Wall Solicitors, confirmed Potocek's opposition to the legal process.

Mr Mullan told Judge Patricia Smyth: "He will be resisting extradition."

A potential issue was raised about an "extra-territorial aspect" to the warrant.

"The alleged murder in this case occurred in Prague, in the Czech Republic, rather than in the requesting state," counsel added.

No application for bail was made at this stage.

But Mr Mullan signaled his client's intention to seek release in due course.

"He's a designated key worker, employed over the border in Co Cavan," the barrister said.

Remanding Potocek in custody, Judge Smyth listed the case for full hearing on June 29