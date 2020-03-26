Man who allegedly said he had Covid-19 and then coughed over Belfast police officers due in court

A man allegedly claimed he had coronavirus and coughed over police as they attended an incident in Belfast.

The 39-year-old man has been charged with common assault and two counts of attempting to commit grievous bodily harm.

The charge of common assault relates to a domestic incident at a house in north Belfast on Wednesday.

Following the arrest, police said the 39-year-old claimed to have Covid-19 and purposefully coughed over two police officers. He was subsequently charged with two counts of attempting to commit grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in court on Thursday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.