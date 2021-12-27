Man who allegedly smashed Covid protection screen with a rake in north Belfast shop raid granted bail

A man allegedly raided a north Belfast shop and smashed up a Covid protection screen with a garden rake, a court heard today.

Francey Henry is also accused of punching a member of staff at the store on Christmas Eve.

The 20-year-old, of Harcourt Drive in the city, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with theft of a case of beer and criminal damage.

He faces further counts of common assault and possessing an article with intent to commit a criminal offence.

A police officer claimed Henry entered premises on the New Lodge Road carrying a rake.

"He then stole a case of beer valued at £10.99 and punched the victim in the face," she alleged.

The rake was used to smash three picture frames and a Covid screen in the shop, according to police.

An estimated £200 worth of damage was caused during the incident.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna told the court Henry denies the charges.

Mr McKenna argued that someone else brought the rake to the store.

"They brandished it at Mr Henry first, and he took it off that individual," the lawyer claimed.

Based on the alleged circumstances, District Judge Mark Hamill expressed his view that the defendant should be facing a charge of robbery.

"Entering the store with a rake, if he did that, is upping the ante. It's not theft, it's not shoplifting," Mr Hamill insisted.

Granting bail to Henry, the judge ordered him to abide by a curfew and electronic tagging.