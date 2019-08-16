Man who 'assaulted pregnant woman' banned from Bangor

David Cunningham has been banned from entering Bangor (stock photo)

A man charged with assaulting a pregnant woman and her teenage daughter is to be banned from entering their hometown, a High Court judge has ordered.

David Cunningham, 21, was excluded from Bangor, Co Down as part of conditions under which he was granted bail.

Cunningham, of Riverside Drive in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, denies two counts of common assault.

He also faces a further charge of criminal damage to the house where the alleged victims live.

Prosecution counsel said the teenage daughter phoned police on July 24, claiming that her mother's boyfriend had carried out the assaults before leaving the property.

Although no further details were disclosed, the barrister contended: "It's a serious domestic incident; one of the injured parties is pregnant and the other is a minor."

She also confirmed, however, that the mother and daughter have since withdrawn their complaints.

"Both injured parties have indicated that they don't want to be witnesses in the prosecution of this case."

Bail was not opposed on the basis that Cunningham lives under curfew at another address outside Bangor.

Granting his release from custody on those terms, Lord Justice Treacy also barred him from contacting either alleged victim.