Man who assaulted PSNI officer after being found sleeping in cafe storeroom jailed

A man who assaulted a police officer after being found sleeping in a café storeroom has been jailed for three months.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Michael Joseph Ward, 38, shoved and swore at the constable during a foul-mouthed outburst in the south of the city on October 12.

Ward, of no fixed abode, was convicted of assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

Prosecutors said he was discovered in a drunken state sleeping on a bench in the store at Caffe Nero on Botanic Avenue.

When officers were called to the scene he became abusive, raised his arms and attempted to pull away.

Ward ignored warnings to calm down as he was escorted out to a PSNI vehicle.

“He continually shouted at police to ‘f*** off’, grabbed a constable’s body armour and pushed him back,” a Crown lawyer added.

Ward was subsequently restrained and taken into custody.

District Judge Anne Marshall ordered: “There will be three months immediate custody.”