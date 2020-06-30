Man who bit part of ear off in drunken fight spared jail after appeal from victim

A 31-year old man involved in an ear-biting incident was spared jail on Tuesday after his victim urged against a prison sentence.

Christopher Hugh Gerard Kenny was handed a 15-month sentence, suspended for a year, for the violent incident in the Waterworks Park in Belfast which was witnessed by an early morning jogger.

He appeared at a remote hearing at Belfast Crown Court, where it emerged that in a victim impact statement the injured man described what happened as a drunken fight that got out of hand.

The injured man, who lost part of his ear in the July 2013 incident, said he has accepted the scarring and believes it is a reflection of his past.

In the statement, he says "the past is the past", and revealed he now helps teenagers battling with similar issues he experienced when he was younger.

Describing himself as a "happy man with a fiancee and a son", the victim said: "I believe that everyone deserves a second chance in life for the poor choices they have made and I cannot stress enough that I would not like to see this man go to prison because of this incident.

"I firmly believe that he should be given a second chance for something he did wrong seven years ago. His life is probably far different from what it was then, just as mine is."

Kenny, from Annadale Embankment in Belfast, admitted wounding the man and threatening to kill him during the violent incident which occurred at around 6am on July 10, 2013.

The evening before, the injured party and his girlfriend met Kenny, who was with friends. After the two groups began talking and drinking, in the early hours they took a taxi to the Waterworks Park.

At around 6am, all parties were drunk and what appears to have been a good-natured gathering turned tense. A jogger who was doing laps round the park saw Kenny and the injured man grappling, before both men fell to the ground.

It was at this point that Kenny accepts he bit part of the other man's ear off.

Police and an ambulance were called, and the injured party was taken to hospital where he was treated for swelling to his left eye, and the injury to his left ear.

Despite medical intervention, it wasn't possible to save part of his ear.

Kenny, meanwhile, was arrested and in custody it became clear he also needed medical assistance for injuries to his jaw and nose.

He told officers he acted in self-defence - but Judge Fowler said this claim was not supported by the jogger who witnessed the incident and who claimed Kenny threw the first punch.

Judge Fowler said it was accepted by the Crown there had been a "significant and unexplained delay" in bringing this case to court, and in the intervening seven years Kenny "has turned his life around."

The Judge said Kenny was bullied at school, has experienced adverse life experiences and had "many difficulties growing up."

However, it was noted that Kenny is now in a settled family situation with children and step-children.

Judge Fowler said that whilst the use of teeth to cause such a serious injury was an aggravating factor, he was also taking into account the plea made by the injured party not to send Kenny to jail.

Also taken into account, the Judge said, was Kenny's remorse and the rehabilitation he had undergone since the incident.

The Judge added: "Given all that I have read and been told about this defendant, I am satisfied he is not dangerous and he does not pose a risk of serious harm to others."

Handing Kenny the suspended sentence, Judge Fowler told him to stay out of trouble for the next year, or he would face going to jail.