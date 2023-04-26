Man who broke into and raided boat moored in Belfast jailed

Marcin Kulinski stole a marine communication radio and keys on Christmas Eve last year. Belfast Magistrates Court

A “rudderless” man who broke into and raided a boat moored in Belfast has been jailed for six months.

Marcin Kulinski stole a marine communication radio and keys from The Phoenix on Christmas Eve last year.

The 30-year-old Polish national, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today.

Prosecutors said Kulinski was arrested in the early hours of December 24.

At the time he was in possession of a VHF radio and two silver keys taken from the vessel, which had been docked near the Queen’s Quay area of Belfast Harbour.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd told the court Kulinski was “familiar” with the boat.

“He had a row with his partner and thought it was a safe place to shelter,” the barrister said.

“It’s apt to say he was rudderless at that point.”

Mr Boyd added: “He’s made peace with his partner; hopefully this was a rather bizarre, isolated incident.”

District Judge Steven Keown sentenced Kulinski to six months imprisonment for the burglary.

Based on time already served in custody, he is expected to be released within days.