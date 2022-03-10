Man who brought knife into Lavery’s Bar in Belfast jailed for two months
A man who brought a knife into one of Belfast’s most popular pubs has been jailed for two months.
Robert Kinkead claimed he had the blade with him at Lavery’s Bar for self-protection, a judge was told.
The 20-year-old, currently of no fixed abode, was convicted of possessing a knife in public.
Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police were called to the premises at Bradbury Place on February 6 this year.
Another customer in the bar had disclosed that Kinkead was carrying a knife.
On being approached by security staff the defendant confirmed that it was in his waistband.
The blade was removed from him, put in a plastic bag and then handed over to PSNI officers.
A prosecution lawyer said: “When cautioned by police he said that he had the knife for self-defence purposes.”
Defence barrister Richard McConkey told the court Kinkead has endured a troubled past involving family difficulties.
Counsel argued that if the case had been dealt with alongside separate offences last week his client may not be facing a further period behind bars.
But Deputy District Judge Liam McStay indicated that Kinkead cannot be allowed “a free crime”.
He ruled: “I will give him as much credit as I can, but that amounts to two months in custody.”