Man who called police 'Orange RUC scum' after fight jailed

A man who called police "Orange RUC scum" after they caught him fighting on a Belfast street has been jailed for two months.

Prosecutors said Jonathan Simpson shouted obscenities and threatened officers as they tried to bring him under control.

The 28-year-old, of University Street in the city, admitted disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he was fighting with another man at Fitzroy Avenue in broad daylight on March 7 this year.

Officers on mobile patrol spotted them throwing punches and falling to the ground.

As the brawl continued Simpson was seen with fists clenched walking towards his foe.

Police restrained and brought him to the ground while the other man made off.

"He continued to struggle, (shouting) 'you Orange RUC scum, you Orange RUC b*******, I'm going to f****** kill you', a prosecution lawyer said.

"He continued to swear, using obscenities and threatening to assault police."

Simpson also accepted have a small quantity of Pregabalin tablets found in his clothing.

His lawyer acknowledged: "This was unacceptable behaviour."

He contended, however, that Simpson should be given credit for his guilty pleas.

Imposing two months custody, District Judge George Conner confirmed the sentence will run concurrent to an unrelated term Simpson is already serving.