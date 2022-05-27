Man who calls himself ‘archangel Raphael’ claims he levitated to NI from Spain, court is told

Defendant charged with damaging a police cell van on May 1 and will be psychiatrically assessed

A man known only as the “archangel Raphael” told police he had “levitated” to Ireland from Spain, a court heard on Friday.

Craigavon Magistrates Court was told the man was initially “picked up as homeless” by police in the Donaghcloney area, but after refusing to divulge his personal details, “he told police that he had levitated over from Spain to Dublin and up to Northern Ireland”.

When he appeared in court earlier this month, charged with damaging a police cell van on May 1, it was heard that “he continues to want to be addressed as archangel Raphael”.

District Judge Bernie Kelly noted on Friday that the papers before her have “no name, no forename, no date of birth, no occupation, no gender… but he called himself the archangel Raphael”.

“I’m surprised that he went for Raphael and not Gabriel but hey ho,” said the judge, adding that “he needs to be psychiatrically assessed”.

She asked if the defendant needed an interpreter. The police officer who connected the man to the charge at his first court appearance said he didn’t need one at that stage.

Ordering the man to be psychiatrically assessed, the judge told prison staff: “I know that it’s always difficult [to get such an assessment] but in this case, I’m asking for a special favour.”

Adjourning the case to June 10 with an order for the defendant to appear via video-link from prison, she said she was content to have a written report rather than a psychiatrist giving evidence as “it’s more to assist me in determining whether or not he is fit".