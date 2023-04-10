Man who claimed paramilitary association upon arrest for attacking partner refused bail

A forty-seven-year-old-man who claimed paramilitary association when arrested for what a judge described as a “brutal and savage” attack on his partner has been refused bail.

Ryan McCullough, from Inisharoan Court in Newtownards, is charged with assault, threatening to kill a child and disorderly behaviour.

A detective constable told a special sitting of Belfast Magistrates Court that police received a report of a domestic dispute from neighbours of McCullough’s partner, during which she was heard screaming: “Get off me.”

On arrival officers were met by a relative of the partner who recorded the incident on her phone which showed McCullough kicking her as she lay on the ground.

There was also an audio recording taken by a third party in which McCullough said he was going to kill the partner’s young child and: “Make him dead”.

McCullough was arrested and after caution replied: “Dead on. Work away. I’m UFF.”

While being taken to a police vehicle, he was abusive to members of the public shouting: “Fenian bitch” at a woman.

During interview, he claimed to have no memory of the incident due to the volume of alcohol he had consumed.

When shown video footage of his conduct, McCullough admitted it depicted him kicking his partner and accepted his voice was on the audio recording making threats, however he insisted having no recollection and was “embarrassed” by his behaviour.

Objecting to bail, the detective said there are concerns of potential further offending and witness interference, further highlighting the requirement to protect a vulnerable person.

She added: “Police are also concerned the subject of the threats is a young child and alcohol was a key factor.

“When the defendant consumes alcohol, he cannot control his behaviour which puts the child at risk. There have been issues previously in this respect which is contained with the domestic history report and he was supposed to be residing elsewhere.

“He was reluctant to admit he was living at the partner’s home, but it has been established he has given up his previous apartment.”

A defence solicitor said McCullough’s parents have offered their address for residence and urging bail to be granted, pointed out he suffers from: “Bad health including lung disease and depression. He will abide by any conditions imposed, including an exclusion zone around his partner’s property and no contact with her. A surety is also available to the court.”

District Judge John Meehan remarked: “This is an appalling case. On one hand it would not have come to the attention of authorities if it were not for neighbours calling them in. So often these savage attacks within the confines of domestic dwellings just go unreported and unknown, yet we all know that it is rampant, brutal and savage. It is quite clear to me that the courts need to be very firm in protecting the evidence as well as protecting the vulnerable from interference and influence as the matter proceeds.”

Refusing bail the judge said: “To hear the defendant express his association with paramilitaries and other sentiments, indicates he represents quite a risk, especially around interference with witnesses which is classic in domestic violence. He put the complainant and the child in the theatre of risk by being at her address.”

Appearing by video link from police custody, McCullough will appear again by video link later this month.