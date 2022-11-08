Man who continually beat his teenage girlfriend and left her with scarring is jailed

A 26-year-old man who subjected his teenage girlfriend to an "appalling" campaign of coercive control was jailed today.

The victim had been left permanently scarred due to several violent attacks by Jared Whitehouse, who was handed a four-and-a-half year sentence.

Whitehouse, originally from Bradford, appeared at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, via video-link at Maghaberry. His sentence was divided equally between prison and licence by Judge Geoffrey Miller KC, who also imposed a five-year violent offenders prevention order.

The offending occurred over a five-month period from March to August 2021 when the couple lived initially in Belfast then Bangor. On August 15 last year, the then 16-year-old was assaulted, and when in hospital, told police about the attack and previous incidents of violence involving her boyfriend.

The first occurred on March 12, 2021, when they lived at an address in the Botanic area of Belfast. She said after an argument about cheating, Whitehouse picked up a wax melt and threw it at her head, then kicked her in the stomach.

Five days later, on St Patrick's Day, after they had been socialising in the Holylands, Whitehouse had to carry her home after her drink was spiked. Once upstairs, he hit her on the head with a Buckfast bottle, which caused her to pass out.

When she regained consciousness, she realised that Whitehouse had also slashed her arm and told her he had done it because she ruined his night.

After moving to Bangor, on August 10 a drunk Whitehouse pushed her and punched her in the stomach, which was witnessed by their landlord. On August 15, Whitehouse and two male friends were out in Bangor, and when they went back to his house, Whitehouse again attacked his girlfriend.

As he dragged her by the hair, one of the males tried to intervene, but he was elbowed in the face by Whitehouse. The violence continued, police were called and the victim was taken to hospital.

She later told officers she had been sleeping and was woken up by Whitehouse who pinned her to the bed, punched her, spat in her face and threatened her before dragging her by the hair.

During this incident, he also smashed a glass over her head, told her he wanted her dead, hit her head off a wall, put his foot on the back of her neck as she lay on the floor, bit her ear and cheek and burned her with a cigarette.

Whitehouse was arrested and initially denied he had assaulted his partner on August 15 and on previous occasions.

He faced a series of charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and threats to kill, but subsequently pleaded guilty to eight offences,

In her victim impact statement, the woman, now 18, said she has been left with scarring to her face, arms and hands. She now suffers from seizures and said: "The aftermath of the attacks hang over me like a dark cloud dominating all aspects of my life."

Judge Miller noted the defendant's drug issues and his "extensive record of offending in England".

He also said that, while on remand, Whitehouse had passed a recent drugs test and acknowledges the harm he caused to the victim.

Defence barrister Conor Holmes said that Whitehouse "intends to stay away" from his ex-girlfriend.

Judge Miller added: "The defendant's behaviour towards the young woman was appalling. Over a period of several months he exercised bullying and coercive control over her and subjected her to both acts of violence and threats and intimidation - all of which must have had a profound impact upon her."