Man who disclosed private sexual pictures of woman he met in NI given community service

A MAN who disclosed private sexual pictures of a woman he met in Northern Ireland has been sentenced.

Diego Matthews was ordered to carry out 100 hours’ community service along with two years on probation for what a judge described as "nasty offences''.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty in January 2022 to two charges of disclosing a private sexual photograph or film to members of his victim's family.

Matthews subsequently went on trial at Belfast Crown Court and denied sexual assault and common assault charges against her.

However, the trial was later stopped and the jury was directed by the court to acquit him of these charges.

At a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, it was the prosecution case that Matthews, of Main Street, Overton in Lancashire, met his victim in February 2018 after relocating from England to work in Northern Ireland.

In August 2018, the complainant contacted police to allege a number of offences by Matthews who had by then had left Northern Ireland for England and never returned.

The court heard that on January 15, 2019, Matthews was arrested in Liverpool and taken back to Belfast for interview.

Matthews admitted to police to sending the pictures to the victim's family but denied the other offences which the jury later acquitted him of at trial.

Defence counsel Gavan Duffy KC said the offences were "lacking in sophistication'' and were committed against a background of "emotional immaturity on the part of the defendant."

Added Mr Duffy: "He has now achieved a good degree of stability in his life and his experience of court in Northern Ireland has been a salutary lesson to him.''

Judge Donna McColgan KC said she was in receipt of a report from the Probation Service in England which she described as "positive'' and since his return to England Matthews had engaged in counselling.

She accepted a recommendation in the report that Matthews should be made the subject of a combination order which would address the need for "punishment and rehabilitation''.

"Whilst these are nasty offences in that the photographs were sent to family members, this is a young man with a clear record who was acquitted by a jury of the most substantial offences.

"In the circumstances of this case I am prepared to impose a combination order,'' added Judge McColgan.