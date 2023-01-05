Man who failed to return to prison after compassionate bail found hiding in a dog kennel

A man who failed to return to prison after he was granted compassionate bail just before Christmas was found hiding in a dog kennel, a court has heard

Daniel Greer was granted compassionate bail from prison on December 22 to enable him to go to a Housing Executive office in Belfast to register for an agreed bail address in Portstewart, Londonderry Magistrates’ Court heard.

But a police officer told District Judge Barney McElholm that Greer (25) did not comply and was discovered on Tuesday evening.

“He did not return to the prison the following day as he was required to do to sign off on his new bail address and according to the landlord he never stayed at the bail address,” the officer said.

“On January 3 the police received information that he was in a flat in Great James Street in the city in contravention of one of his bail conditions not to return here. The police went to the Great James Street flat and found him in the back garden hiding in a dog kennel.”

The police witness said after the defendant was arrested, the custody sergeant in Strand Road police station deemed him unfit to be interviewed due to the defendant having taken some type of intoxicant.

Objecting to bail the officer said the defendant had 48 previous convictions, 10 of them for drugs offences.

He said the defendant, who told the police he had been assaulted by a paramilitary gang because of his offending, was currently on bail for other drugs offences and had deliberately avoided the police from the time he was granted compassionate bail from prison until he was located in a dog kennel on Tuesday night.

Applying for bail, barrister Brendan Kearney said the defendant accepted he had returned to Derry contrary to his bail conditions. He said the defendant had not been examined by a forensic medical officer following his arrest on Tuesday.

“I realise this is a difficult bail application, but he instructs that after his prison release he went to the Housing Executive office in Belfast where he was given the Portstewart bail address and he then went to Musgrave police station and gave police there details of his new bail address,” the barrister said.

“He instructs he spent one night in Portstewart before he was contacted by the Housing Executive who got him a taxi from Portstewart to a new bail address in Belfast.”

Refusing bail, the District Judge remanded the defendant in custody until next Thursday.

“If in some dark and distant galaxy what he says is true, what was he doing hiding in a dog kennel in Great James Street?

“He was granted compassionate bail from prison, and he did not return, he was given a bail address and he didn't go there and he ends up hiding in a dog kennel in a city where he's not supposed to be.

“I appreciate you are acting on your instructions, but these are fairy stories. Bail is refused, he can go to the High Court.”