Man who had £204k of UVF-linked cannabis in garden shed claims he was under threat

Lee McAuley has been remanded into custody after allegedly declaring an intention to return to dealing

The drugs the PSNI seized from the property on the Albertbridge Road.

A man accused of storing more than £200,000 worth of herbal cannabis linked to the East Belfast UVF was “preyed on” to carry out street deals, the High Court heard today.

Lee McAuley claims he had been threatened and acted under duress to pay off a £5,000 debt he owed to criminals.

Police discovered the cannabis along with approximately £10,000 in cash at the 23-year-old’s home earlier this month after his fingerprints were identified on a previous seizure.

McAuley, of Albertbridge Road in east Belfast, faces two charges of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply and a further count of possessing criminal property.

Bail was refused after a judge heard he allegedly declared an intention to return to dealing.

Detectives have connected the case to a wider Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigation into the activities of the East Belfast UVF.

As part of that probe police stopped another man driving a vehicle in the city on September 15 last year and recovered 2kg of herbal cannabis.

Forensic tests on the packages subsequently revealed a fingerprint match to McAuley, the court heard.

He was arrested at his home on July 5 amid searches which uncovered a further 10.2kg of herbal cannabis and up to £10,000 in cash.

Most of the drugs were found vacuum-packed and stored inside cardboard boxes in an outside shed.

Crown lawyer Adrian Higgins confirmed: “The estimated street value of the cannabis is £204,000.”

During interviews McAuley accepted receiving and controlling the drugs which were sold in quantities of up to 1kg, according to the prosecution.

He told police that he acted under duress, collecting tens of thousands of pounds a week for others “higher up the chain”.

“The defendant stated that he became involved in drug dealing to pay off a £5,000 debt he owed to criminals,” Mr Higgins added.

Opposing bail, the prosecutor argued McAuley “blatantly” informed detectives he would have to resume the same alleged activities.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey set out his client’s case that he was forced into involvement in any transactions.

“He is indicating that he was under threat and preyed on to carry out this selling of drugs,” counsel said.

Mr McConkey described McAuley’s alleged comments about his future intentions as “bizarre”.

“Police have him on their radar,” he insisted.

“The idea that he would be able to go about selling any drugs, never mind on a large scale, is farcical.”

Denying bail, however, Mr Justice Kinney cited the risk of further offences.

The judge said: “Even on the applicant’s own case of financial duress, his comment that he would re-engage in drug activity if he were to be released causes me some significant level of concern.”