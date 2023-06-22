Man who killed love rival and dumped body in lake sentenced to minimum of 16 years

A man who battered a love rival to death and then disposed of his body in a wheelie bin dumped in a lake has been told he must serve at least 16 years in prison.

David Gill was sentenced for the "brutal and sustained assault" which claimed the life of William 'Pat' McCormick in 2019.

As he handed Gill the 16-year sentence, Mr Justice Scoffield said the deceased was "no physical match" for Gill who was "twice his size".

The lake in Ballygowan where Pat McCormick's body was found

The senior judge also spoke of the "gruesome and degrading" way Gill treated Mr McCormick's remains in the aftermath of the murder, which he said caused further anguish to the victim's family.

Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard Mr McCormick was having an affair with Gill's fiancee Lesley Ann Dodds - and that on the evening of May 30 2019 he was lured to Dodds' flat where he was beaten and left for dead by Gill, who had been lying in wait for him.

CCTV: Pat McCormick's last moments captured as he drives his black Citroen C4 in Comber

Despite not being present when the fatal attack occurred, Dodds (25) helped to lure McCormick to her flat via both text and Facebook messages.

From Queen Victoria Gardens in Belfast, she admitted a charge of manslaughter and was handed a five-and-a-half year sentence which was divided equally between prison and licence.

As he sent Dodds to jail, Mr Justice Scoffield said he accepted she was aware Gill was going to attack Mr McCormick but "she did not realise things would go as far as they did."

Three other defendants were also sentenced on Thursday on charges of withholding information - namely that on a date between May 30 and June 5, 2019, knowing David Gill had committed murder, they failed to provide that information to police.

David Gill's brother William Gill (43), from Terrace View in Waringstown, received a call from his younger sibling on May 31, 2019. He travelled to Comber that day and spent several hours in David's company before returning home.

Jonathon Richard Leslie Montgomery (24), from Castle Espie Road in Comber, was called by David Gill in the early hours of May 31. His garden was used to burn contents that were removed from the wheelie bin which Mr McCormick was placed into.

Andrew Leslie (24) from Mourne Crescent in Moneyrea is a nephew of David Gill. At the relevant time, he was house-sitting at the property in Ballygowan where Mr McCormick's body was dumped in the lake.

William Gill was handed a one-year sentence suspended for two years whilst both Montgomery and Leslie were handed 15-month sentences which were also suspended for two years

Addressing the trio, Mr Justice Scoffield told them they were free to go but added "your convictions are themselves a stain on your character for your involvement in this gruesome and sorry affair."

Afterwards, a senior police officer said the actions of all five were “planned, cowardly and irreversible”.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said: “Pat was a father of four children. He was a husband, a son, a brother and an uncle. Those weeks of waiting, wondering and hoping were a torturous and prolonged nightmare for a loving family. And, of course, their sadness doesn’t end today. It’s over four years on now, and their heartache understandably remains.”

Ms Rea continued: “David Gill and Lesley Ann Dodds had initially denied any involvement in Pat’s disappearance and murder. The reality is that both played a part in luring Pat to the home of Lesley Ann Dodds. However, instead of meeting Ms Dodds as expected, David Gill was lying in wait to carry out this brutal attack.

“Today, thanks to our dedicated team and working in partnership with our colleagues in the Public Prosecution Service, the defendants have been held accountable for their actions. Actions that were planned, cowardly and irreversible.

“My thoughts are first and foremost with Pat’s family and loved ones. And I’m keen to thank members of the public, particularly the local community in Comber and nearby areas, for their invaluable support to our investigation.”

