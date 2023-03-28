Man who knocked passenger off Glider in west Belfast is jailed

A 40-year-old man who struck and knocked another passenger off a bus in west Belfast has been jailed for four months.

Seamus McGranaghan targeted the other man for trying to calm him down on the Glider service.

McGranaghan, of Doon Road in the city, also attempted to headbutt and bite police officers during his arrest.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he initially exited the Glider following a commotion in the Stewartstown Road area on August 13 last year.

Crown lawyer Mark Conlon said: “However, the defendant returned to the bus and struck a male passenger, causing both of them to fall off the bus.”

McGranaghan then went to the front of the vehicle, tried to punch the window and instructed the driver not to move.

The victim disclosed that he had been attacked for intervening during an incident developed on board the Glider.

“He told police that the defendant had been shouting at an older male, causing a younger girl sitting nearby to get upset,” Mr Conlon added.

“The injured party went to calm the situation down when the bus had stopped.”

Police located and detained McGranaghan at a nearby pub, but he struggled and dropped to the ground amid efforts to apply handcuffs.

The prosecutor submitted: “He then sat up, attempted to headbutt one officer and bite another officer, telling police to f*** off.”

McGranaghan pleaded guilty to common assault, attempted criminal damage to the bus, two assaults on police and resisting arrest.

His barrister, Michael Boyd, acknowledged: “This was a disgraceful incident. He’s deeply embarrassed and ashamed of himself.”

Mr Boyd added: “He had far too much to drink and lost his temper on the bus.”

With McGranaghan currently serving a prison term for separate matters, District Judge Steven Keown ordered: “There will be four months custody, effective from today.”