Man who pleaded guilty to murder of Templepatrick financial advisor launches legal bid to quash conviction

A man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a financial advisor has launched a legal bid to have the conviction quashed.

Geoff Kerr, 60, was shot dead in front of his wife during an attempted robbery at their home in Templepatrick, Co Antrim back in April 2009.

Martin Fleming is currently serving a minimum 16-year sentence for his role in the killing.

The 61-year-old, of Churchill Road in Larne, admitted being involved in the murder along with accomplice Darren Kernohan - the man who fired the fatal shot.

But Fleming's legal team are seeking to challenge the safety of his conviction due to the revised law on joint enterprise cases.

In 2016 the Supreme Court ruled that a secondary party must share an intention to commit the crime - foresight alone is not enough.

Mr Kerr was killed as he tried to defend his family from the two men who forced their way into their home in a bid to steal legally-held firearms.

Previous courts heard 45-year-old Kernohan, from Moss Drive in Antrim, pushed the victim's wife against a wall and held a gun to her head.

The father-of-four attempted to fight the intruder off, hitting him repeatedly with a soup terrine.

During the struggle Kernohan fired two shots, one of which struck Mr Kerr in the chest.

He claimed to have been unaware the gun was loaded, and that it went off by accident.

But after a jury rejected his account he was ordered to spend at least 22 years behind bars for the murder.

Fleming received a discounted sentence because he was a secondary party to the killing and had pleaded guilty.

At the Court of Appeal today a defence barrister confirmed the challenge to his conviction centres on the joint enterprise issue.

Lord Justice Treacy indicated that Fleming has had plenty of time to mount the case since the law changed in 2016.

Adjourning proceedings, the judge added: "There should be a fresh notice of appeal and a fresh application for an extension of time."