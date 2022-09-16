Man who provided getaway car for raid on Ballynahinch filling station given suspended sentence

Forensic officer at the scene of the raid in November 2019

A Co Antrim man has avoided prison over his role in a ram-raid on a petrol station ATM.

Adrian William James Boyd, of Glenville Mews, Newtownabbey, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting burglary and criminal damage at Carlisle's Fresh Foods Filling Station almost three years ago.

The 29-year-old, who provided the getaway vehicle, was handed a three-year prison sentence suspended for three years.

Prosecution counsel Laura Ivers told Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, that at 5am on November 18, 2019, two males stole a trailer from Ballynahinch, hitched it onto a silver Volkswagen Passat and drove it towards the town centre.

Around 10 minutes later, the Passat was caught on CCTV leaving a local quarry with a 20-ton stolen digger.

"The vehicles then travelled 200 yards to Carlisle's Fresh Foods Filling Station on the Belfast Road. The digger was used to ram the cash machine on the forecourt,'' Ms Ivers told Judge Geoffrey Miller QC.

"After 30 attempts to break free the cash machine, the offenders then used the digger to open the main doors to the shop. Two males entered the premises and opened a cigarette cabinet and tills.

"They took scratch cards to the value of £1,829, tobacco worth £3,777 and £975 in cash. As the Passat and digger were fleeing the scene, the digger made contact with the canopy which collapsed striking a passing vehicle.''

The digger was abandoned at the quarry and at 7am the Passat was reported to be on fire in the Queen's Park area of Saintfield.

The court heard that "extensive damage'' was caused to the filling station totalling £821,295 and the loss to the business was £64,811.

Ms Ivers noted that later that morning police were conducting traffic duties at the Saintfield/Ballynahinch road junction and saw Boyd in a taxi.

"Police made observations about his appearance and decided to search him and found 38 scratch cards on his person,'' she said.

Boyd, who has 33 previous convictions including six for burglary and two for criminal damage, was arrested and remained silent throughout police interviews.

Ms Ivers said Boyd was identified as the person who bought the Passat car from messages on his Facebook page.

Defence counsel Greg Berry QC said it was accepted that Boyd wasn't present at the time of the burglary and only provided the car for the gang. Judge Miller said Boyd was the only person to date who has been prosecuted over the incident.

He added: "This was a very serious burglary which is apparent from the depositions and photographs and the loss and damage caused in this criminal enterprise was huge.

"It was a carefully planned operation which the owner of the petrol station could do little to guard against. The Passat was bought as a getaway vehicle, which the defendant says was his role.

"The fact that 38 scratch cards were found on his person just a matter of hours after the ram raid shows that he was closely involved in the operation.”