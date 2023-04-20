Man who scratched at officers and claimed he would give them AIDS handed suspended sentence

The 36-year-old, of no fixed abode, was convicted of two counts of assault on police and resisting arrest. — © Liam McBurney

A man who tried to scratch police officers and claimed he would give them AIDS has received a five-month suspended prison sentence.

Shaun Patrick Tracey targeted the two constables when they located him in the centre of Belfast last week.

The 36-year-old, of no fixed abode, was convicted of two counts of assault on police and resisting arrest.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard officers approached Tracey on April 14 amid reports of a nuisance being caused in the Cornmarket area.

During the encounter he became aggressive and attempted to grab them by the hands.

“He scratched at them while saying he was going to give them AIDS,” a prosecutor said.

Tracey was also dealt with for stealing a Liverpool FC top from JD Sports in the city centre back in August 2020.

With the shirt valued at £70 recovered, the court heard that when arrested he initially disputed it had been theft.

He told police: “Sure they got it back - I’m drunk and loving it.”

A defence lawyer said Tracey has battled alcoholism and was drinking before last week’s incident.

“When police approached him he reacted in a totally inappropriate way,” counsel accepted.

Despite initially intending to impose immediate imprisonment, District Judge Anne Marshall told Tracey: “I’m going to give you five months in custody, but suspending that for two years.”