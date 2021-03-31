Man who set fire to his flat at Newtownards care home is jailed

A 54-year old man who set a fire in his bedroom in premises owned by Praxis Care was handed a 28-month sentence today.

John Brown — who has been on remand in Maghaberry since the January 2020 incident — was informed his sentence will be divided equally between custody and licence.

He admitted a single charge of arson and the sentence was imposed by Downpatrick Crown Court Judge, Geoffrey Miller QC.

As he issued the sentence, Judge Miller said that whilst he accepted Brown did not intend to harm any other residents in Kimberley House in Newtownards — which caters for people with learning difficulties — his actions could have had more serious consequences.

At around 2.30pm on Friday, January 31, last year, the emergency services received a report that Brown had set fire to his flat in the premises on Abbey Road in Ards.

Fellow residents had to evacuate the building for a period, and at the scene the Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a small fire in Brown’s bedroom.

The blaze was confined to a chest of drawers and was extinguished quickly, causing minimal damage.

Around the same time, the supervisor at Kimberley House received a call from another member of staff who had met Brown at the duck pond.

An emotional Brown told the staff member he was going to take anti-depressant tablets he’d been hoarding, and that he had set a fire in a chest of drawers in his bedroom.

Later that afternoon police received a call regarding Brown’s whereabouts and when he was arrested he made full admissions to police about the arson and said it was never his intention to hurt any of the other residents.

Judge Miller noted Brown, who appeared for his sentencing via a videolink with Maghaberry, had 47 previous convictions — one of which was for a similar incident of arson.

Also noted by the Judge was the loss of Brown’s accommodation at Kimberley House, due to his actions. Judge Miller said this “significant problem” will need to be addressed by the relevant authorities when Brown is released from jail.

Describing Brown as a “loner” whose learning difficulties have been exacerbated by spending his benefits money on drink and drugs, Judge Miller said he accepted the remorse and regret shown by Brown since the arson was genuine.

Judge Miller imposed the sentence and told Brown that as part of his licence he has to engage with learning disability services, and has to participate in any programmes both to reduce his offending behaviour and to address his drug and alcohol issues.