Man who sexually assaulted partner after she fainted is jailed

A man who sexually assaulted his girlfriend after she passed out in a bathroom has been jailed for 11 months.

The 25-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his now former partner, will spend an additional 11 months on licence when released.

At Belfast Crown Court on Friday, Judge Philip Babington also ordered that he be placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The defendant admitted a charge of sexual assault by penetration in August 2020 in the Belfast home that he and the woman shared.

Prior to the incident, she had been experiencing health issues which included feeling dizzy and fainting when she went for a bath or shower.

It was heard that, as a result of this, the man would often accompany her to the bathroom to ensure her safety.

On August 2, 2020, the complainant told him she wanted to use the bathroom but was feeling dizzy, so he went with her. The woman was caught by her boyfriend as she fainted getting out of the shower, and during the course of offering her assistance, he sexually assaulted her.

The defendant called an ambulance and after she regained consciousness, the woman was taken to the Mater Hospital where she told a nurse she had been sexually assaulted by her partner.

The PSNI were then informed and the man was arrested. He told officers that before she had gone to the bathroom, they had been sexually active and he was aroused.

Judge Babington said by entering a guilty plea "the defendant accepted he sexually assaulted her when she was not compos mentis and therefore was unable to consent".

Describing the incident as "extremely nasty" and one which "shocked the complainant to her core", he added: "The court can only hope that the professional assistance she has had and will have, together with the sentencing of the defendant, will assist her and her family to have some closure in due course."

Judge Babington said he had noted the man’s "difficult childhood", the fact this was his first "intimate" relationship and his remorse.

Also taken into consideration was his clear record, guilty plea and the "opportunistic" rather than pre-meditated nature of the offence.

The judge also said he would need to attend programmes to address his offending behaviour when out on licence.