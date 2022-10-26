Man who ‘snapped’ and assaulted street preacher in Belfast city centre given conditional discharge

A man who “snapped” and assaulted a street preacher in Belfast has been given a conditional discharge.

Gerard McKenna, 33, struck the victim during an encounter in the city centre earlier this year.

McKenna, a chef from Forfar Street in Belfast, admitted a charge of common assault.

He was arrested after police were alerted to the incident at Donegall Place on May 31.

A witness claimed that he observed the defendant run up to another man who was speaking into a microphone and punch him in the face.

McKenna was due to contest the allegations, but instead pleaded guilty at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

During a hearing on Tuesday defence barrister Michael Boyd said his client had an earlier interaction with a group of street preachers over alleged comments about “alternative kids” in the area.

“On his way back something else was said, he snapped and struck this particular individual,” counsel submitted.

“He had difficulty remembering what happened, but was ashamed about the way it was described to him. It’s not in his nature.”

Mr Boyd disclosed that McKenna suffers from complex post-traumatic stress disorder after being subjected to a serious beating in the past which left him in an induced coma for a week.

The defendant now works as a chef at a primary school while studying at the Open University, the court heard.

Mr Boyd added: “It’s very unlikely he will be back before the court for anything like this in future.”

Passing sentence, District Judge Alana McSorley confirmed: “There will be a conditional discharge for 12 months.”