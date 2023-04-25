Man who spat at officer and made threats jailed for disorderly behaviour

The 24-year-old was jailed for five months for disorderly behaviour. — © Liam McBurney

A man who spat on a PSNI officer and threatened to cut his children's throats has been jailed for five months.

James Briers also kicked the policeman after being arrested for being drunk and abusive at a bookmakers in Belfast city centre.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed abode, was convicted of disorderly behaviour, assault on police and criminal damage.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Briers became threatening and refused to leave the premises at High Street on March 8 this year.

With other members of the public present, he was arrested after ignoring warnings to calm down.

“He made further threats to police (about) cutting an officer’s throat as well as his wife and children,” a prosecution lawyer said.

Briers did not face any charge specifically related to those threats.

However, in custody he kicked the policeman on the leg and spat inside the PSNI car, some of which landed on the officer’s face.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey argued that his client acted recklessly.

“It may not be much consolation, but he was spitting in the vehicle, not at the officer,” counsel submitted.

Mr McConkey added that Briers made immediate admissions rather than wasting the court's time.

Imposing five months' custody, District Judge Steven Keown acknowledged: “He gets credit for his early guilty pleas.”