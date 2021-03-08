Man who supplied cannabis to friends and family given probation

A Co Antrim man who supplied herbal cannabis to a small group of family and friends was made the subject of a three-year Probation Order today.

Paul Williamson appeared at Belfast Crown Court via videolink and was sentenced for a single charge of possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply.

From Ballyfore Road in Newtownabbey, Williamson was arrested after a house and car were searched and a total of 372 grams of herbal cannabis was seized.

Judge Stephen Fowler QC said that on the afternoon of June 28 last year police entered a property in Newtownabbey. Once inside, officers noted a very strong smell of cannabis, and when the house was searched varying amounts of the Class B drug were found in several areas.

Two sets of electronic scales were also seized along with a roll of plastic wrap, whilst further quantities of herbal cannabis were located when a Vauxhall Golf parked outside the property was searched.

The father-of-two was not present when the search commenced, but when he arrived a short time later he was arrested at the scene.

During interview, a pre-prepared statement was given which claimed the cannabis was for Williamson’s personal use and that he was a “heavy user” as a result of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The 25-year old also claimed he had bought a large amount of cannabis “at discount”, and asserted he purchased the scales to check he was getting the right amount.

At this point Williamson denied he was supplying cannabis to anyone else — but Judge Fowler said he now accepts he was supplying to a small group of friends and family.

As he sentenced Williamson, Judge Fowler described the defendant as a “heavy user of cannabis” and spoke of “a commercial motive”.

Noting Williamson is now tackling his issues with cannabis via rehabilitation, the Belfast Recorder imposed a three-year Probation Order.