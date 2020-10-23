Man whose dangerous driving killed Belfast pensioner Seamus Conlon to be sentenced next month

Grand-daughter of much loved west Belfast great-grandfather tells court: 'My heart is shattered into one million pieces'

A 33-year old man whose dangerous driving led to the death of a much-loved west Belfast great-grandfather was told on Friday that he will be sentenced next month.

Seamus Conlon lost his life after a stolen car driven by a highly intoxicated Michael Loughran crashed into him just moments after he attended a funeral at the City Cemetery.

Members of the 70-year old's family attended the hearing at Belfast Crown Court, where details emerged of the fatal collision on the Whiterock Road on August 3 last year.

After crashing into Mr Conlon as he stood and talked to a friend, Loughran tried to flee the scene but was detained by members of the public, one of who heard him say "I'll be out in six hours and I'll get you done."

Loughran appeared at the hearing via a videolink with Maghaberry and kept his head bowed throughout the proceedings. He was informed by Judge Stephen Fowler QC that he will be sentenced for a total of seven offences on November 13.

The charges include causing Mr Conlon's death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit and aggravating vehicle taking causing death

It emerged during Friday's hearing that in the 24 hours leading to the collision, Loughran had injected cocaine in addition to drinking ten tins of beer, four litres of cider and a quantity of alcohol. Cannabis and Diazepam were also found in his system.

Fatal collision: Seamus Conlon

Crown prosecutor David Russell said that prior to the fatal collision, Loughran was observed driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra dangerously on roads in west Belfast.

The vehicle - which he had stolen from his uncle's house that morning - was involved in several incidents before striking Mr Conlon, including hitting a lamppost and other vehicles, driving on the wrong side of the road and speeding.

CCTV of Loughran's dangerous driving was played to the court, and clearly showed the Vauxhall being driven with an underinflated rear tyre.

Other footage showed Loughran getting out of the car on Millenium Way and stumbling round before getting back in the vehicle and driving off.

Regarding the fatal collision, Mr Russell said that around noon the Vectra was travelling on the Whiterock Road in the Falls-bound lane, and as it approached a portion of the road near the City Cemetery, it moved onto the opposite side of the road and passed a central island.

On passing the island, the car spun back across the road whilst rotating 180 degrees. The Vectra's offside then struck both a stationary Toyota van and Seamus Conlon, who was standing talking to the van's driver.

The van was then thrown onto the footpath where it struck a second pedestrian and, while the second pedestrian and the van driver were both injured and have since recovered, Mr Conlon was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12.57pm.

While it appeared that Loughran lost control of the vehicle as it approached the island due in part to the deflated back tyre, Mr Russell spoke of Loughran's "high level of intoxication" which impaired his driving.

The spot on the Whiterock Road where the fatal collision happened

The prosecutor said Loughran's behaviour in the aftermath of the incident and when arrested was "completely irrational and unstable" due to his intoxication.

In the back of the police Landrover, Loughran was heard to say "I don't give a f***" and "I tried to kill myself. I don't give a f*** who I nearly killed. My whole intention was to kill myself."

When Loughran was interviewed the following day, he told police he has been at his uncle's house and had taken the car after seeing the keys on a hook.

He also claimed he had very little recollection of driving the Vectra, had no memory of the collision - and expressed remorse at the death he caused.

Loughran also admitted consuming cocaine and alcohol in the 24-hours prior to the collision.

Mr Russell concluded the Crown's case by describing Mr Conlon as a "much-loved member of an extended family" and a short memorial DVD made by the Conlons was played to the Judge

The prosecutor read part of a Victim Impact Statement where the deceased's grand-daughter Georgia said: "My heart is shattered into one million pieces. I just don't know where to start by letting you know how much I miss my Granda.

"I would literally do anything to have him back with me as it's killing me inside more and more as the days go by."

Gavan Duffy QC, the barrister representing Loughran, said his client was "deeply ashamed of himself as he should be" for causing the death of a "remarkable man who was very much the heart and soul of his family."

Seamus Conlon

Mr Duffy said that whilst Loughran had accepted responsibility for what he did last August, he wanted to apologise for the "depth of the loss felt by the Conlon family."

The defence barrister asked Judge Fowler to note the difference in demeanour between an obviously intoxicated Loughran at the scene and one who was both candid to police and remorseful the following day.

Regarding his client, Mr Duffy said Loughran had suffered "a series of family tragedies" which included a murder and a "catalogue" of suicides.

Loughran, the barrister said, started consuming drink and drugs in his early teens which led to "chaotic" addiction, self-harm and suicide attempts.

Mr Duffy said that during his time on remand, Loughran had been starting to address these "deep-seated problems" - but said all such courses within prison were halted due to Covid-19.

After listening to submissions from the Crown and defence, and watching both the CCTV footage of Loughran's driving prior to the fatal incident and the tribute to Mr Conlon, Judge Fowler said he wanted time to reflect on all matters before passing sentence.

Judge Fowler said he would pass sentence on November 13, and remanded Loughran back into custody.