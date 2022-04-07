Man with more than 200 previous convictions jailed for sexually assaulting vulnerable care home resident

A 75-year-old man has been jailed for sexually assaulting another vulnerable resident at their care home in Belfast.

Alexander Reynolds received a three-month sentence after he admitted targeting the woman earlier this year.

Reynolds, who has 200 previous convictions, carried out the attack at facilities in the south of the city on February 22.

Belfast Magistrates Court was told a member of staff overheard the pensioner ask the victim to perform a sexual act on him.

Despite her refusal, Reynolds was then spotted holding the woman by the arm with her hand placed inside his trousers.

“When this behaviour was challenged, he let go of the complainant’s wrist and she walked away from him,” a prosecution lawyer said.

Reynolds pleaded guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting a victim who is believed to have limited mental capacity.

Defence barrister Sean O’Hare said his client does not remember the incident, but accepts the accuracy of the care worker’s account.

Mr O’Hare acknowledged Reynolds’ “significant” previous record, including other sexual offences, and detailed his periods of homelessness and isolation before securing accommodation at the facilities.

Earlier that day the defendant had smuggled a bottle of vodka into the premises, the court heard.

“It was against that background that this incident occurred,” Mr O’Hare added.

“Obviously there is zero possibility of him being able to return to that care home.”

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay described Reynolds’ criminal record as “absolutely horrendous”.

“A very significant element of that is in relation to sexual offending,” he observed.

Imposing three months imprisonment, the judge declared: “It requires a custodial sentence, which is mitigated by his guilty plea (but) by nothing else.”

Reynolds is expected to be released again within days, however, due to the time he has already served behind bars on remand.