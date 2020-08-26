Man wrecked coronavirus protective screen at Belfast garage, court told

A man allegedly wrecked a Covid-19 protective screen in his local garage and then "kicked off" when police arrived, a court was told on Wednesday.

Stephen Ogilvie is accused of targeting officers during the disturbance in north Belfast on his birthday.

The 38-year-old, of Avoca Street in the city, is charged with criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, assaulting one PSNI constable and attempting to assault a second.

Ogilvie was arrested following the alleged incident at a garage on the Crumlin Road on Monday night.

A PSNI officer told Belfast Magistrates' Court: "He went into the filling station, punched a Covid protection screen in the store and destroyed it. Then he kicked off at police."

Ogilvie was said to have made full admissions during interviews.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall noted that he has 161 previous convictions.

"You weigh this record, you don't read it," she remarked.

Although bail was not formally opposed, the police officer expressed doubts about Ogilvie adhering to any regime imposed.

Defence counsel argued that his client has a diagnosis of schizophrenia, but now has a support network in place.

Mrs Bagnall warned Ogilvie is likely to receive a prison sentence if ultimately convicted.

She granted bail, however, on conditions including a curfew and ban on entering the service station.

The judge stressed: "I make it clear, if there's one breach he is in custody."