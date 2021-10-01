Managing director who admitted mobile phone repair company sold fake Apple goods fined £10k

The managing director of an award-winning mobile phone repair company who admitted his company sold and supplied fake Apple goods has been handed fines totalling £10,000.

Fines of £2,500 were imposed on each of the four counts against Mark Singh.

Judge Patrick Lynch QC told the 56-year-old that had he been personally responsible for the counterfeit products, “a sentence of imprisonment would have been likely”.

He added that he accepted Singh was guilty on the basis that he was not personally to blame and was unaware of the counterfeit goods being sold and supplied.

At an earlier hearing last July, Singh, from the Derriaghy Road in Lisburn, entered guilty pleas to four of the six charges against him - selling goods which “bore a sign identical to, or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trade mark”, two counts of possessing goods in breach of a registered trademark and using an unauthorised copy of a design, all committed over a two-month period between September 25 and November 26, 2018.

While two other charges of possessing goods in breach of a registered trademark were “left on the books”, prosecuting counsel Ian Tannahill said it was a “plea on the basis of full facts as per the depositions”.

Opening the facts, he described how an Apple representative carried out “test purchases” from Uberfone on August 18 2018 and arising from that, the PSNI, accompanied by an Apple representative, searched the Dunmurry headquarters of Uberfone Ltd a week later and uncovered a quantity of counterfeit screens, batteries, home buttons and charging leads.

In addition to the fake Apple products, officers also found a quantity of counterfeit Popsocket phone holders, said the lawyer, adding that it appeared all of the fake goods had been shipped in from China.

Interviewed about the seizures, Singh “made the case that he wasn’t really responsible for what was brought in”.

Defence counsel Michael Chambers submitted that Singh, whose company was awarded a Best Family Business award in 2017, had not just led an “entirely blameless life” but had “genuinely contributed to society” by running a successful business which created jobs and was also involved in bringing sport to underprivileged kids.

To put the fraud into context, he revealed that the counterfeit goods have cost £9,500, if they had been genuine parts, would have cost “about three times that” and this was relating to a company which had an annual turnover of £1.3 million and a profit of £36,000 in the last financial year.

“He has been prosecuted as a director and really, the thrust of my plea to the court is that he should be sentenced as if he was the company and impose a financial penalty,” argued the defence counsellor, adding that the offences would not arise again as Singh has now employed a person whose specific job it is to check stock purchases.

Imposing the fines, Judge Lynch said that in addition to a fraud against Apple and Popsocket, “there’s also a fraud on the general public”.