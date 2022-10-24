Man’s nose broken in north Belfast ‘ambush’ and investigating police subjected to ‘unrelenting violence’, court hears

A man suffered a suspected broken nose after being ambushed on his way to work and punched at least 10 times, a court heard today.

A judge was also told police investigating the attack in north Belfast on Saturday were subjected to “unrestrained and unrelenting violence”.

Details emerged as the alleged assailant was remanded into custody.

Thomas Brian McCreery, 38, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

McCreery, of no fixed abode, faces further counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle.

The court heard he was located following an initial incident in the Ballysillan Road area of the city.

Police were then informed that McCreery had allegedly approached and assaulted a man who was walking to work.

The victim sustained a suspected broken nose, along with further injuries to his teeth and lip.

A PSNI officer claimed: “It was an ambush; an unprovoked, planned attack on the injured party, and police were met with unrestrained and unrelenting violence.”

It was suggested that McCreery may now be in a relationship with the other man’s ex-partner.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan was shown photographs of the injuries sustained and read an account of the alleged attack on the victim.

“He was approached as he was walking along the street going to work, set upon and taken to the ground,” she noted.

“It’s stated that he was punched at least 10 times.”

Remanding McCreery in custody, she said: “It was a shocking, unprovoked attack.”