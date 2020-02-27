Market owners plead guilty to safety breach after death of Tyrone farmer Harry McAnespie

The owners of a livestock market have accepted a health and safety breach following the death of an elderly Co Tyrone farmer, who succumbed to injuries after an incident involving a bullock.

Harry McAnespie (80), from Aughnacloy, suffered severe head trauma in the incident on June 23, 2018. He was airlifted to hospital but passed away during the early hours of the following day.

The dead man's brother, Sinn Fein councillor Michael McAnespie, died after he was attacked by a bull on his farm in Loughmacrory in 2007.

The Health & Safety Executive commenced an investigation which led to proceedings against Clogher Valley Livestock Producers Limited.

Originally it faced two charges of failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare both of employees as well as non-employed persons, who may be affected by exposure to risks.

At Dungannon Crown Court yesterday, the company was represented by director Harrison Boyle, and only one charge was read, that of failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of non-employed persons.

Responding, Mr Boyle said: "On behalf of the company, I plead guilty to the charge."

A lawyer for the Public Prosecution Service said this was acceptable and the remaining matter could be left on the court books.

Mr McAnespie's widow, accompanied by family members, were present in the public gallery for proceedings.

Judge Paul Ramsey QC asked for Victim Impact Statements, and ruled that sentencing will take place next month.

At the time of the incident, Clogher Valley Livestock Producers extended its sympathy to Mr McAnespie's family, describing him as a long-standing customer.

They said: "This has been a most tragic incident. Harry was very well-known and highly respected in the farming community, and his loss will be keenly felt."