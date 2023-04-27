Married couple spared jail over church charity box theft

A husband and wife who admitted stealing from a church charity box have been spared jail.

The couple were both given suspended jail sentences when they appeared at Londonderry Magistrates Court today jointly charged with stealing an unknown amount of money from a St Vincent de Paul charity box on Tuesday afternoon.

Florea Manolescu, (42) and his wife Mariana Zamsir, (40), both of no fixed abode, admitted stealing from the box which was inside the porch at St Patrick’s Church in the Pennyburn area of Derry.

Manolescu was caught on CCTV using a probe to remove an envelope from the box.

The pair were arrested when car they used following the theft was found parked outside a bed and breakfast accommodation in Lawrence Hill, just over one mile from the church.

A prosecution solicitor told District Judge Barney McElholm that at 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon the parish priest, Father Michael McCaughey, reported the charity box theft to police and said the incident had been recorded on CCTV.

Footage from the CCTV cameras also recorded the make, colour and registration number of the couples' BMW car.

At 9.45pm members of a police mobile patrol spotted the car outside the bed and breakfast accommodation. They were approached by the defendant Manolescu who said he was the owner of the car.

Inside the bedroom used by the couple the police found cash in various currencies, including $105, £430 and €100.

Both defendants were arrested and during his interview the defendant Manolescu initially denied any involvement but then said: “I am guilty, I made a mistake”.

He said he took the top envelope from the charity box and said it contained just £15.

The prosecutor said the CCTV footage showed the couple in the porch with the defendant Manolescu using a long probe like a torch to remove the envelope from the box.

During her interview the defendant Zamsir said her husband had taken the envelope from the charity box and had not shared the money with her.

Solicitor Seamus Quigley said neither defendant had a criminal record in Northern Ireland and they'd recently travelled here to visit family members. They'd planned to return to Romania within the next week.

“I accept it is an extremely serious case of theft from a well known charity which deals with the poorest in our society. He accepts the primary responsibility for what has happened and it is also fair to say the role of his wife was the lesser of the two roles.

“At its height she acted as a lookout for her husband”, he said.

The District Judge ordered that the money recovered from the couples’ bed and breakfast room should be given to Father McCaughey who would ensure the relevant St Vincent de Paul conference would receive it.

Manolescu was given a six month jail sentence, suspended for two years and Zamsir was given a three-month jail sentence, also suspended for two years.