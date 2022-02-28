Martin Gavin murder: Detectives seeking to interview man (20) in relation to fatal stabbing in Belfast

Police want the suspect released from custody for questioning in connection with the fatal stabbing of Martin Gavin, inset, at a house in Harcourt Drive in January.

Detectives are seeking to interview a 20-year-old man about the murder of Martin Gavin in Belfast, a court heard today.

Police want the suspect released from custody for questioning in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Mr Gavin, 47, died in hospital on February 6, four weeks after he was allegedly attacked at a house on Harcourt Drive in the north of the city.

A £20,000 reward has been offered as part of efforts to obtain information about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing on January 7.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court today it emerged that detectives are to apply for permission to question the suspect.

He is currently being held on remand on separate charges of assault on police and criminal damage.

A prosecution lawyer disclosed that the application is “to interview (him) in relation to the murder of Martin Gavin”.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna, representing the suspect, stressed: “There are no charges in relation to that matter.”

Adjourning the case to next week, Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said the man should be produced for the next hearing.