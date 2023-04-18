Martin Heaney to stand trial accused of breaching Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order

A Co Down man is to stand trial accused of breaching a ban on further involvement in the sex trade.

Martin Heaney, formerly of Maypole Park in Dromore, appeared today at Belfast Crown Court for an arraignment hearing via video-link from Maghaberry Prison.

Dressed in a grey sweat top and blue jeans, the 60-year-old confirmed to the court he could hear the proceedings.

He entered not guilty pleas to five counts of flouting a Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order (STPO) imposed on July 20, 2022.

Three of the charges state that on July 23, 2022, Heaney allegedly “accessed a website the purposes of which are advertising in person sexual services”.

He is further accused of failing to provide the PSNI with the details of a sim card number for a sim card and failing to provide police with the serial number of a mobile phone handset in his possession.

Defence barrister Peter Coiley told Judge Philip Gilpin that Heaney was challenging two further counts of his alleged “involvement with an enterprise operating in the UK that engages females for the purpose of sexual gratification of others”.

A ‘No Bill’ hearing will be held next week to determine whether Heaney has a case to answer on those charges.

Heaney was made the subject of a seven year STPO at Craigavon Crown Court in July last year.

The former taxi driver received a five-year prison sentence for a series of offences against vulnerable and exploited young women.

Due to time already served on remand, Heaney was released on licence at that stage.

The order included a prohibition on working in the sex trade or accessing any sites advertising personal sexual services.

Within days he was arrested by police at his hostel accommodation on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast for allegedly breaching the banning order.

Judge Gilpin set the trial date for June 20, 2023 and Heaney was remanded back into custody.