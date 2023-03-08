Martin Heaney to stand trial for alleged breaches of Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order

A Co Down man convicted of controlling prostitution is to stand trial for allegedly flouting a ban on further involvement in the sex trade, a judge ordered today.

Martin Heaney, 60, faces seven new charges of breaching a Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order (STPO).

In July 2022 the former taxi driver, from Maypole Park in Dromore, received a five-year prison sentence for a series of offences against vulnerable and exploited young women.

Due to time already served on remand Heaney was released on licence at that stage, but made subject to an STPO for seven years.

The order included a prohibition on working in the sex trade or accessing any sites advertising personal sexual services.

Within days he was arrested again at his hostel accommodation on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast for allegedly defying that ban.

Checks on his mobile phone revealed websites advertising strippers, kissograms and “companionship services” had been accessed, police have claimed.

Heaney insisted there was an innocent explanation for any content viewed on the device via YouTube.

But his release on licence was subsequently revoked amid concerns that he may pose a risk to the public.

He appeared remotely from custody at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today for a preliminary enquiry into the seven new charges of failing to comply with the terms of his STPO.

It is alleged that he had involvement with an enterprise operating in the UK that engages females for the purposes of sexual gratification of others.

He is further accused of accessing a website advertising sexual services, possessing an unregistered mobile phone SIM card and failing to provide the PSNI with the handset’s serial number.

Asked if he understood the charges, Heaney replied: “I do, yes.”

He declined to call witnesses or give any evidence at this stage in the proceedings.

District Judge Anne Marshall backed the Crown’s submissions that the test for continuing with the prosecution against Heaney had been met.

“I have considered the papers and there is indeed a prima facie case (to answer),” she held.

Heaney’s solicitor, Eoghan McKenna, confirmed there was no fresh application for bail.

Judge Marshall ordered: “He will be remanded in custody and returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”