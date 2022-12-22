Masked men smashed up and flooded woman’s home over drugs debt, court told

Masked men wielding a sledgehammer smashed up and flooded a woman’s home over an alleged £1,500 drugs debt, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors said the house in Comber, Co Down, was wrecked after the victim received demands for an earlier repayment.

Details emerged as two men accused of carrying out the attack were refused bail.

Lee Kennedy, 33, and 27-year-old Christopher Barr - both of Upper Crescent in the town - are jointly charged with aggravated burglary and possessing an offensive weapon in connection with the late-night raid on October 12 this year.

The court heard masked men shattered windows before entering the property located off the Killinchy Road carrying a sledgehammer.

Police who arrived at the scene after the intruders had left discovered large hammer strikes to the front door and extensive damage inside the empty house.

The bathroom toilet and sink had been smashed up and a water tap left running, flooding the floors.

Kitchen cabinets, an oven and TV were all destroyed.

“In some rooms the water had seeped through the ceiling,” a Crown lawyer said.

A woman who lives at the house informed police that she was "safe and well” but staying elsewhere for the night.

She said she had built up a £1,500 drugs debt to Kennedy but was paying back £150-£200 per month.

According to her account, he had requested an earlier repayment and warned that if the debt was not met by a 6pm deadline she would be "put out of Comber and have no home".

Following the attack, the woman was allegedly informed in a further phone call: "You weren't even home, you are a s****y b******, enjoy your house big girl.”

Police recovered a sledgehammer during searches at Barr’s home.

During interviews, he denied knowing the woman or ever being at her house.

“He said he was so tiny that he couldn’t have swung the sledgehammer,” prosecution counsel disclosed.

Claiming that Barr initially laughed in the police interviews, she added: “That quickly changed when he was charged - he broke down into tears.”

Kennedy, the alleged “prime mover” in the attack, gave a mostly no comment response to questioning.

Defence barristers argued that both men could be released from custody to live at other addresses.

Counsel for Barr also insisted there is no CCTV for forensic evidence against him, adding that the sledgehammer covered from his back garden could be explained by working as a labourer.

Denying bail to both accused, Mr Justice Fowler held that proposed accommodation was unsuitable.