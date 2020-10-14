McGuigan ‘tore up $500,000 cheque to control Carl Frampton fight cash’

Ex-manager dismisses claims he concealed payment amounts as 'absolute rubbish'

Barry McGuigan ripped up a $500,000 (£383,000) cheque presented to Carl Frampton following his 2016 win against Leo Santa Cruz so he could "control payments" to the fighter, a court was told on Wednesday.

The Belfast boxer's former manager was accused of ripping up Mr Frampton's purse payment after the bout, which saw his former protege crowned world featherweight champion, in order to ensure he could "control and conceal the money".

The accusation, which Mr McGuigan denied, was put forward by Mr Frampton's QC, Gavin Millar.

Mr Frampton (33) is suing over the alleged non-payment of up to £6m in purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising during their partnership.

Both Mr McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions are named as defendants. A counter-suit for breach of contract has been filed against the boxer. Both men deny any wrongdoing.

Mr McGuigan, on Wednesday on the stand for a fourth day, refuted any suggestion of wrongdoing in relation to Mr Frampton's payment for the match against Santa Cruz, which was staged in New York in July 2016.

It was put to Mr McGuigan by Mr Millar that the $500,000 cheque was presented to Mr Frampton in the dressing room. However, Mr McGuigan said he recalled it was outside the room in the presence of other people, including Mr Frampton.

Mr Frampton was verbally told the bout fee was $1.5m (£1.15m), the court heard.

Gavin Millar QC put it to Mr McGuigan: "You were prepared to participate in an arrangement where a lower bout fee was specified... than the actual bout fee, weren't you?"

He replied: "Correct."

Mr Millar continued: "You told the US promoters who had given him (Frampton) that cheque that all payment monies had to come through you and you ripped the cheque up."

Mr McGuigan replied: "That's absolute cobblers, complete cobblers. That's rubbish."

The cheque was handed back to the promoters because it "wasn't the true figure and he (Frampton) knew that", claimed Mr McGuigan.

"The purse wasn't $500,000 - that was just what we declared," he added.

Mr Millar put it to Mr McGuigan that he tore up the cheque because he "wanted to receive the money as Cyclone so you could control the money".

"That's not true," replied Mr McGuigan.

"We always received the money and we paid Carl."

Mr Millar, however, insisted: "You were concealing the details from him.

"You were concealing the amounts and you were concealing the account into which the money was paid."

Categorically denying there was any attempt to conceal payments from Mr Frampton, Mr McGuigan said: "That's absolute rubbish. He knew about everything. He was told about everything."

The court also heard that Mr Frampton's sparring partner had to vacate his bedroom at a rented house in Las Vegas for members of the McGuigan family ahead of the fighter's rematch with Santa Cruz in January 2017.

"You had to buy an inflatable bed and bedding for him to sleep in the hallway when they were training," Mr Millar said.

Mr McGuigan told him that was often the case, with conditions described as "pretty cramped".

The QC then questioned the legitimacy of the inflatable being claimed as a fight expense, to which Mr McGuigan replied that he did not remember the expense but accepted the assertion.

"The guy had to sleep somewhere," he added.

Earlier, the court heard total travel and subsistence expenses of £75,000 were recorded for Mr Frampton's world title fight against Scott Quigg in Manchester in February 2016.

The figures included a bill for just over £20,000 from the Midland Hotel in the city.

"Did you pay for 41 rooms in the Midland Hotel on the night of the fight?" Mr Millar asked.

Mr McGuigan replied: "I have no idea - I can't remember that far back - but it was quite a few of us there, certainly in excess of 20 of us."

Asked who was staying in the 41 rooms allegedly booked, he said: "Members of the Cyclone team, members of Carl's family, members of my family, so quite a few people."

A total invoice for up to £15,000 from a Manchester cocktail bar was also scrutinised, prompting Mr McGuigan to state that he did not remember "adding up the bill".

When it was suggested the bills went to the issue of the fight's profitability, he said that he understood that expenses "were all totted up" and Mr Frampton had to pay part of it but not a "considerable amount."

The hearing continues.