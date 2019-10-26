Men admit affray on night of Christopher Meli murder

Two young men have admitted charges arising from violent altercations in west Belfast which culminated in the death of Christopher Meli.

The 20-year-old father-of-one was beaten to death in Twinbrook in December 2015.

A number of people were arrested and charged with offences linked to the murder, and with charges linked to other violent confrontations on the night.

Two men who entered not guilty pleas were back at Belfast Crown Court yesterday where a new charge was added to the bill of indictment.

When this new charge - of occasioning actual bodily harm to Stephen Woods - was put to Aaron Stilges, he replied "guilty". He also admitted a charge that on December 12, 2015 he fought and made an affray. The 21-year old, from Laurelvale in Crumlin, had faced other charges, which were left on the books.

Also admitting a charge of affray was co-accused Daniel McGrath (21), from Thornhill Crescent in Dunmurry. Other charges levelled against McGrath were left on the books.