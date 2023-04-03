Men arrested after Ards Shopping Centre altercation ‘are under threat in UDA feud’

Four men accused of two affrays in north Down are under threat as a result of an ongoing UDA feud, a court heard today.

Police believe an incident in Donaghadee is connected with a loyalist paramilitary drug feud, but a further incident 90 minutes later at Ards Shopping Centre is not.

Outlining how worried parents “lifted their children out of the way” as the men marched through the shopping centre where a man was allegedly assaulted, Detective Constable Smyth revealed the complainant is on bail accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

The four defendants are Ryan ‘Buster’ Lee Johnston (29), Curtis Johnston (24), Karl O’Neill (38) and Colin Adair (36).

Appearing at Downpatrick Magistrates Court by video link from police custody, all four men confirmed they understood the charges against them and, due to threats against their lives due to an ongoing feud, District Judge Amanda Brady imposed an interim reporting restriction on their addresses.

In relation to the incident at Ards Shopping Centre, all four are charged with affray and disorderly behaviour on March 31, while both Johnstons and O’Neill are also charged with common assault of Stephen Cunningham on the same date.

On a separate indictment, the four are accused of making a threat to kill and with affray at an address in Donaghadee, also on 31 March.

While a detective said she believed she could connect the four men to the offences, defence solicitor Patrick Higgins challenged the proposition the circumstances amounted to an affray.

DC Smyth described how the first incident was outside an address in Donaghadee at around 2.30pm, when the the four defendants, sitting in Adair’s black BMW X5 jeep, were heard, by the complainant and his neighbour, making threats to kill.

According to the witnesses, threats were made to the male, saying: “You are a dead man…We’re going to rip your head off… You’re a dead man walking.”

The neighbour was so fearful and concerned about reprisals that she left her house that day, the court heard.

Given the ongoing feud and attacks, the court heard that police have a presence at Weavers Grange in Ards and, by coincidence, the BMW vehicle and its occupants were captured on officers’ body-worn cameras.

Outlining how police believe the four men went to Ards Shopping Centre to buy new face coverings, whether snoods or masks or scarves, DC Smyth said police accepted it was by coincidence they spotted Cunningham.

Cunningham (27), from the Belfast Road in Bangor, is charged with 12 offences arising from the tragic death of Charlotte McHugh on June 1, 2021, including causing the death of Ms McHugh (27) by driving dangerously on the Comber Road in Dundonald, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, two counts of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, dangerous driving and counts of failing to stop, remain and report.

In addition, Cunningham is accused of perverting the course of justice by “removing an injured person from the collision site and discarding clothing” and two drug offences of possessing class C drugs Pregabalin and Diazepam.

Five other people are also on bail facing charges in relation to the alleged cover-up in the aftermath of the fatal road traffic collision.

In relation to Friday’s events, DC Smyth said police had received multiple calls from Ards Shopping Centre security and fearful members of the public concerning the “aggressive” men inside the centre.

According to CCTV footage, with Adair following “at a pace”, O’Neill and the two Johnstons “chased the injured party” and ‘Buster’ Johnston punched him when the trio catch up to him.

The quartet left in Adair’s BMW, but the vehicle was stopped and the defendants were arrested on the Kempstones Road.

Mr Higgins argued that neither incident amounted to an affray and the “police have overcharged the defendants”, but DC Smyth highlighted there had been previous incidents of “petrol bombs and pipe bombs” in that residential area of Donaghadee, while the incident in the shopping centre caused concerned parents to lift their children and seek safety in shop doorways as the men marched through it.

DJ Brady said she was satisfied, given the evidence of the detective, that a connection could be established and, turning to the issue of bail, DC Smyth told her police are concerned about the risk of further offences given the ongoing feud in north Down in that, if freed, they would “facilitate further violence”.

She added that, with death threats issued against the defendants, police were also concerned they might abscond.

Mr Higgins submitted that even if the men were convicted, given their lack of records, they were unlikely to face custodial sentences, so, arguing that police concerns could be addressed by bail conditions, he suggested that all four are suitable candidates for bail.

Conceding that Mr Higgins may have triable issues as the case goes forward, DJ Brady said, however, she shared police concerns and so refused bail.

Remanding all four into custody, DJ Brady adjourned the case to Wednesday.