Men caught exchanging £20k cash and drugs are sentenced

Two men from Antrim who were seen exchanging £20,000 in cash and had a haul of drugs have been sentenced following a Paramilitary Crime Task Force operation.

National Crime Agency officers, supported by colleagues from the PSNI, arrested Damien O’Callaghan, 57, from Blanchardstown, after he was seen taking a bag from a car driven by Colin Nelson, 50, from Crumlin, on 15 December 2021.

The bag contained £20,000 in cash and almost a kilo of cannabis.

Three mobile phones and two smaller quantities of cash were also recovered.

Nelson was arrested at his home in Randox Road, Crumlin. A further £965 was seized as well as small quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

Two sets of scales and a total of eight mobile phones were also seized.

Both men were charged with possession with intent to supply and offences related to the handover of the £20,000.

Both pleaded guilty at Antrim Crown Court.

On Friday, Nelson was given a 26 month sentence and O’Callaghan was given a 12 month sentence suspended for two years on 16 December.

NCA Branch Commander David Cunningham said: “Damien O’Callaghan and Colin Nelson were seen in a public place when they moved their illicit cash, undoubtedly acquired through criminal activity.

“We will continue in our work to tackle the drugs trade in Northern Ireland as we work with partners including the PSNI to protect local communities from its effects.”