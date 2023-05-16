Men detained in Belfast charged in connection with six-figure online vehicle fraud

The men will appear in court on Wednesday

The men were detained by police as they arrived in Northern Ireland on Monday — © PA

Police have charged two men detained in Belfast in connection with a €150,000 (£130,000) vehicle fraud investigation.

The two men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested in Belfast as they arrived into Northern Ireland by ferry on Monday evening.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “They were questioned in connection with an investigation into a fraud series involving vehicles being sold online.”

Both men have been charged with fraud by misrepresentation and will appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday May 17.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.