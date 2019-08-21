Men due in court over discovery of bomb under officers' car at Belfast golf club

Two men are expected to appear in court in Dublin on Wednesday evening in connection with the discovery of a bomb under a police officer's car in Belfast in June.

They will appear before the Special Criminal Court after being arrested by officers from the Garda Special Detective Unit in Dublin yesterday morning.

Both men, who are in their forties, were charged on Wednesday in relation to the incident, in which an improvised device was found under a PSNI officer's car.

It happened at Shandon Park Golf Club on June 1.

A tournament which was being held at the golf club at the time was cancelled and around 70 people were evacuated.

Dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility for the attack at the time.